Hyderabad: All Set For Numaish 2023 On January 1st, Check Entry Ticket Rate

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited 82nd All India Industrial Exhibition popularly known as the Numaish will begin on January 1 at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds in the city.

AIIE Society Vice President Ashwin Margam announced the same after the Hyderabad Exhibition society received no objection letters from the fire department and other permissions from R&B, GHMC, and various other government departments.

Speaking at a press conference held at the exhibition grounds on Friday, he said that business in Numaish had suffered in the past two years because of the COVID pandemic. He informed that all arrangements have been made for the exhibition to be held smoothly. Due precautions have been taken considering the current COVID conditions as per Health Minister T Harish Rao's advice.

He also mentioned that in the regular format stalls with different kinds of products will be available from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

He said that around 2400 stalls have been set up with a sufficient distance between the stalls.

Free parking for visitors to the exhibition, medical camp and Covid safety arrangements, and wheelchair facilities for senior citizens have also been taken up, he said.

State Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and Vemula Prashanth Reddy will be the chief guests to inaugurate the exhibition.

While talking about the entry fee, he said this year the entry fee was going to be Rs.40, and entry for children below was free.

He also revealed that an amusement park was set up for both children and adults to enjoy. We are confident that this year’s edition will be a smooth affair,” Margam said.

Exhibition Society Secretary Sainath, Dayakar Shastri, Joint Secretary Vanam Surender, Publicity Chairman Harinath Reddy, Convener Aditya Margam, and others participated in this meeting.

