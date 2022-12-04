HYDERABAD: In order to clear the additional load and address the pending passport applications, Passport officials will work on all Saturdays in December. Regional Passport Officer Dasari Balaiah in an official statement said that a special drive will be conducted in all Passport offices to address the issue.

Five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (PoPSKs) under Hyderabad Passport Office will remain open on Saturdays as part of this drive, he said. He said that on the first Saturday (December 3), more than 3,200 appointments were allotted for applicants under this drive.

To apply for a fresh passport or renew their expired passport applicants need to apply on the Passport Seva website. Applicants can book new appointments or reschedule their already booked appointments to Saturday under both Normal and Tatkaal categories. There are three Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Hyderabad.

PSK at Begumpet

PSK at Ameerpet

PSK at Tolichowki

Applicants thanked the Ministry of External Affairs, Police, and Postal departments for conducting the drive and help speed up the passport application process.

