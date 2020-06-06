HYDERABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has won the international award from the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific green airports recognition 2020. RGIA has received the platinum recognition award from the ACI on Friday. This award has been given to RGIA in the 15-35 million passengers per annum category, on the World Environment Day on June 5.

"ACI Asia-Pacific Director, Stefano Baronci appreciated the environmental-friendly measures being taken up in RGIA, " said airport CEO SJK Kishore said in a statement on Friday.

Even the judges have highly appreciated the special measures being taken to reduce water usage and waste is recycled at RGIA airport using the 4Rs concept. The recycled water will be used for flushing in toilets, and in growing of plants in the airport premises. For this purpose, treatment facilities have been set up at the airport with 925 KLD capacity. The panel of judges highly praised the water sustainability project at RGIA.

A reservoir of storage with six lakh cubic meters of water has been installed through an automatic drip system. "It is interesting to see the Green Airport Committee under the guidance of the ACI," said the airport sources.

The Green Airports Recognition programme aimed at promoting the best practices by focussing on efficient water management approaches, to reduce the aviation sector's impact on the environment.