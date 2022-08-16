Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport will begin digital processing of passengers as proof of concept through the DigiYatra platform from Aug 18 for three months, a GMR release said.

This new digital protocol is being implemented at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in line with the Centre’s DigiYatra programme which facilitates paperless travel and avoids multiple identity checks at the airport enabling seamless and hassle-free travel. Flyers will no longer need to show their tickets/ boarding passes and their physical Identity cards at the checkpoints of the airport through this platform.

With the implementation of DigiYatra, passengers will be automatically processed based on a facial recognition system at select checkpoints, including the Departure Domestic Entry Gate 3 and at the Security Hold Area in the passenger terminal. The passengers can download the beta version of the DigiYatra app which is available on Google’s Play Store. For iPhone users, the app will be available on the iOS App Store in a few weeks.

This is how the DigiYatra platform works:

• Passengers need to download DigiYatra mobile App

• Open DY-ID App/Airline or OTA App/Airport App

• Enter Aadhar/Driving Licence (DL) number for system authentication

• Passengers will receive OTP on their registered mobile/Email

• Enter the OTP in the app

• DigiYatra app will extract e-KYC data from Aadhar/DL Database

• Scan passport first page, Extract MRZ data, Read e-Chip by NFC (optional)

• DigiYatra app will extract reference face from Aadhar e-KYC/DL Data/e-Passport

• Passengers to take a selfie; Facial Biometrics will be captured through the app

• Passenger’s face is validated through the Digilocker portal and associated with authenticated face photograph

• Passengers will then associate their Digiyatra IDs with their current or future flight bookings or Boarding Passes

• When the passenger scans the boarding pass or uploads ticket, travel data will be fetched by the app

• Digiyatra app will share the duly encrypted passenger’s face and booking information to the airport, airline and Immigration (in case of International Travel) on the day of travel

What happens at the airport with DigiYatra?

• Entry via E-Gate at Airport

• Passenger arrives at the Entry E-gate

• Scans Bar-Coded Boarding Passes

• Looks into the Facial Recognition System camera on E-Gate

• System validates passenger’s ID and travel document

• E-gate opens to allow passenger into the airport

Entry to Security Hold Area:

• Passenger arrives at the PreSHA

• Has to look into FRS camera installed on e-Gate at Pre SHA-Location

• System validates passenger’s Biometric Template

• System accepts/rejects passenger and accordingly, passenger moves to SHA

Advantage of DigiYatra:

• Seamless navigation through the airport using digital guidance systems

• Real-time notifications about congestion and delays to have greater visibility on the next step of the journey

• Staying connected during flights and also, booking in-flight services and destination-based offerings digitally

• Enhances security at airports with real time biometrics apart from validating boarding pass or e-ticket with the airline system in real time

