More domestic and international flights would take off from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) with the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) working on expanding the airport. As the works are progressing ar a brisk pace and is likely to be completed by 2023.

The RGIA, one of India's fastest expanding airports, serves 21 million passengers per year and has seen strong development in passenger traffic. Following the epidemic, aircraft movement at the RGIA is estimated to be about 400. The airport will be able to meet expanding passenger traffic demands and increase passenger handling capacity beyond 34 million passengers per year after completion.

According to sources, the RGIA was expanded at a cost of more than '6,000 crore. In terms of ongoing construction, the western dumbbell section's roofing and facade portions were completed, and exterior work is currently underway, whereas the eastern dumbbell section's external work is nearly complete, and interior work is going on. Improved connectivity through new route development, increased air traffic, and demand for extra runway slots all contributed significantly to the airport's improvement. Following the outbreak, the GHIAL has already increased international connection, launching flights to Iraq and Vietnam in less than a month.

The airport would be redesigned with 149 check-in desks, 26 security screening machines with ATRS, and 44 immigration counters. More lounges, retail, and food and beverage shops will be added to the expanded domestic and international pier buildings. With the installation of infrastructure to the east and west pier buildings, 44 contact gates, 28 remote departure gates, and nine remote arrival gates will be available for smooth operations.