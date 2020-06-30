HYDERABAD: A selfie video of a 34-year-old man who died after doctors allegedly refused to put him on ventilator support at the government Chest Hospital in Erragadda of Hyderabad went viral on social media. In the video, Ravi Kumar said that the doctors have removed the ventilator and didn't provide him with a ventilator even after he complained of severe breathing problems. Ravi Kumar's incident had sparked outrage among social media users.

However, Dr. Mahboob Khan, the superintendent of the Government Chest Hospital in Erragadda asserted that the allegations were baseless. It is worrying that another person died in the same manner after 48 hours of Ravi Kumar's death. A man named Syed succumbed to COVID-19 at the government chest hospital in Hyderabad. Syed also recorded a selfie video in which he also said that doctors refused to attend him despite being seriously ill. Sources say that Syed breathed his last on Monday morning but the dead body was not handed over to the family members. The relatives and the family members of Syed are worried about the situation. However, many questions have been raised over the treatment of Coronavirus patients at the Chest Hospital.

In Telangana, there are 14,419 coronavirus confirmed cases and 247 people died due to COVID-19 infection. A total of 5,172 people have been discharged till date. The government of Telangana is weighing options to impose strict lockdown in Hyderabad because the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing with each passing day in the city.