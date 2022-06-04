Hyderabad: ACB Raids Nampally Pension Office

An official from the Nampally Pension Payment office was arrested on Saturday by Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths while he was taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a person.

The senior accountant Prasad was caught red-handed by the ACB officials today. According to the reports, a 42-year-old woman applied for the benefits that she should get after the death of her parents as they were government employees. The officer demanded Rs. 27,000 from the woman for processing. As a part of the deal, he was taking Rs. 10,000 from the employee and he was caught red-handed by the ACB officials.

