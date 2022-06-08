Hyderabad: Abandoned Vehicles to be Auctioned by Gadwal Police

The Gadwal police have decided to auction 168 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles at the District AR headquarters in Gadwal. According to Gadwal district Superintendent of Police (SP) Ratan Ranjan, there are 168 unclaimed vehicles that have been dumped at the police station for a long period. Because no one has come forward to claim them, the district police are allowed to auction them at public auction under Sections 25 to 27 of the Police Act of 1861.

"We have chosen to dispose of the long-unclaimed vehicles of various brands including bikes, auto-rickshaws, and other four-wheelers, that have been dumped at the district police station for a long time. In light of this, as per the government norms and regulations, we have decided to offer car owners one more chance to come and claim their vehicles within 15 days after receiving notice "informed the SP.

People who are interested to buy the vehicles can approach P. Immanuel, DSP DAR-Gadwal, and can call the phone number 9440900897