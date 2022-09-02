Hyderabad: 5-member Inquiry Committee Inspects Ibrahimpatnam Hospital

RANGA REDDY: A five-member inquiry committee reached the Ibrahimpatnam government hospital in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana on Friday, to conduct an inspection of the facilities there.The committee is expected to submit its report by the 5th of this month.

The team inspected the Operation theatre and also the medical equipment in the hospital. It may be recollected, that the state government ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the death of the four women who attended the Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) camp five days ago and constituted a committee headed by State Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao. The committee is slated to ascertain the cause of death and submit a report within seven days.

The sterilization camp was conducted on August 25 at the government hospital at Ibrahimpatnam where 34 women underwent the surgery. While four of them died, the other 30 women were reportedly safe. As a precautionary measure 17 of them were admitted to the State-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), while 13 were treated at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad and discharged.

The superintendent of the hospital where the surgeries were performed was placed under suspension, and the doctor who performed the surgeries was stripped of his licence temporarily, the Director said. The bodies of the women were sent for postmortem which is likely to be available on Thursday which might also throw light on the cause of death.

Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday visited NIMS Hospital and inquired about the health condition of the women patients. Later, he told reporters that all women were safe and would be discharged in two-three days.

