Hyderabad: 4-Year-Old Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs

Hyderabad: A four-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Pradeep(4), son of Gangadhar, a resident of Erukula Basti, Bagh Amberpet. The incident took place at the automobile workshop at Chowrasta where his father is working as a watchman.

Police said Gangadhar had taken Pradeep and his six-year-old daughter to the workshop on Sunday. Leaving his daughter in the cabin at the parking lot, Gangadhar took his son inside the service center and let him play around. While the child was playing, the security guard went to another area for work along with another watchman.After playing for a while, Pradeep walked towards the cabin to look for his sister when he was attacked by stray dogs. His sister raised an alarm after her brother was crying for help.

Her father came rushing only to find his son being mauled by the stray dogs which abandoned him after they saw him. Gangadhar rushed his son to a private hospital but the doctors declared the boy dead on arrival.

