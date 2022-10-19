Hyderabad 4-year-old Girl Rape Case: DAV School Principal, Driver Arrested

The Banjara Hills Police arrested DAV school principal and his driver in connection with the rape case of a 4-year-old girl student.

The two were booked under Section 264, 376 (A)(B) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5,6 of POCSO. The driver Rajinikanth and principal Madhavi has been arrested, as per M Narneder, SHO of Banjara Hills Police station.

On Tuesday, parents of the 4-year-old filed an FIR against DAV school principal and his driver for sexually assaulting the child. The driver allegedly assaulted the child over the last two months and on Monday, they came to know that their child was raped.

The Police arrested the Principal's driver on Tuesday and produced him before the magistrate. Police said they have obtained the CCTV footage of the incident. On Wednesday, the father of the child protested in front of the Banjara Hills Police Station and asked why the principal is being spared for her negligence.

