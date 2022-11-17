The Hyderabad Police announced four-day traffic diversions around the NTR Marg for the Street Circuit Race which will take place on November 18 and 19. This is the precursor trial run for the Formula-E race to be held in February next year in the city. Traffic restrictions will be imposed from 10 pm on November 16 to 10 pm on November 20. Necklace Road, NTR Marg, Lumbini park, NTR Ghat will remain closed from November 18-20.

The Indian Racing League will start from Necklace Road Rotary, proceed to Telugu Thalli Junction, head to New Secretariat to NTR Gardens and then reach Mint Compound and IMAX.

Vehicles from V V Statue (Khairatabad) towards Khairatabad flyover, will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and diverted at V V Statue (Khairatabad) towards Shadan College – Ravindra Bharathi.

Motorists from Budha Bhavan / Nallagutta junction towards Necklace Rotary, will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj/Tankbund.

Vehicles from Rasoolpura/Minister Road towards Necklace Rotary via Nallagutta will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj.

Those from Iqbal Minar Junction intending to go towards Telugu Thalli junction and Tank Bund will not be allowed towards Telugu Thalli and should embark Telugu Thalli flyover towards Katta Maisamma temple/Lower Tank Bund.

Vehicles coming from Tank Bund/Telugu Thalli towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi junction.

Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Mint compound lane will be diverted at Iqbal Minar junction towards Ravindra Bharathi junction.

Motorists from Khairatabad Bada Ganesh lane towards the printing press junction or Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Bada Ganesh towards Rajdooth Lane.

The NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park, will be closed from Friday to Monday due to formula E-Racing.

RTC Buses coming from Afzalgunj towards Secunderabad shall avoid the Tank Bund Road and take Telugu Thalli Flyover, Katta Maisamma, Lower Tank Bund, DBR Mills and Kavadiguda.

City traffic police urged the public to take note of the advisory and avoid these routes.

