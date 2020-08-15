HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police arrested four people including a Chinese national from Delhi for allegedly cheating two people worth lakhs here by organising online gaming.

Acting on the duo's complaints that they were cheated and lost Rs 97,000 and Rs 1,64,000 respectively after placing bets in the online gaming websites, the Cyber Crimes Wing of Hyderabad police registered cases under relevant sections of Telangana Gaming Act and Indian Penal Code. Telangana had passed a legislation banning online gaming in the state.

Police arrested Yah Hao, a Chinese national (Head of Operations for South East Asia) and three Directors--Dheeraj Sarkar, Ankit Kapoor and Neeraj Tuli, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar had told reporters, as reported by a news agency. At least 30 crores have been frozen, he said.

The total value of inward transactions on the two accounts traced so far is nearly Rs 1,100 crore, majority of which is in 2020, he said.

During probe it was found out that the the domain name servers of the gaming websites are based out of China and the data hosting services are cloud-based in the US and operated from China, he said.

"It is understood from the investigation so far that the companies are controlled through a firm called Beijing T Power Company based out of China," Kumar said.

According to the Hyderabad Police chief, the investigation also revealed that the bank accounts and payment gateways were linked to the companies Linkyun, Dokypay and SpotPay and several other companies, adding that police is seeking support from other agencies like Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and Registrar of Companies (RoC) as part of further investigations into the cases.