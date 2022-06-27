Hyderabad: 20 Year Old Ends Life After Minor's Parents Reject His Marriage Proposal

A young man who was reportedly rejected by the parents of the minor girl whom he wanted to marry, allegedly immolated himself in Hyderabad. The incident took place outside the house of the girl that was located in the Falaknuma Police Limits late on Saturday.

According to the police, Mohammed Jamal, a 20-year-old youth from Mailardevpally arrived at the girl's place at around 9:30 PM on Saturday along with a can full of diesel and an LPG cylinder. When the family members of the girl didn't open the door, Jamal, who felt dejected, poured the diesel over him and set himself ablaze. When the locals noticed him setting himself on fire, they came to his rescue and immediately rushed him to Osmania General Hospital where he died at 10:45 PM while undergoing treatment.

Police said that Mohammed Jamal, a tailor by profession, was working at a tailor shop in Falaknuma for the past few years. During the course of his work, he started liking the 16-year-old daughter of the master. He informed the family of the girl about his interest in her, but they rejected him. As a result, he took this extreme step and ended his life. A case was filed in the Falaknuma police station and the investigation is underway.

