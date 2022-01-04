Hyderabad: 19K Teens Get First Covid Jab

India started vaccinating 15 to 18-year-olds on January 3. In Telangana, a total of 24,240 children between the age groups of 15 and 18 years of age received their first vaccine dose on Monday.

The health officials of Telangana made it clear that the Covid vaccine administration drive for 15 to 18-year-olds will continue in the state in spite of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The health department has made it mandatory to book a slot in the Cowin website so as to avoid mass gatherings at the vaccination centres. By Monday evening, out of the total 18,41,000 eligible beneficiaries in the age group of 15 and 18 years, a total of 24,240 got the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

About 1,895 youngsters received the jab from Hyderabad while 1,825 got their first dose from the Rangareddy district. Nizamabad and Yadadri Bhongir districts are in the top two places where more youngsters have received their first dose. A total of 2,408 youngsters at Nizamabad and 2,294 from Yadadri Bhongir district got their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

