Hyderabad: A few school children and the teacher accompanying them fell off the escalator which had malfunctioned inside a theatre here on Thursday. The children were reportedly safe and the teacher is said to have suffered minor injuries. The children and the teacher were taken to Apollo hospital and treated for injuries.

There was no cause for worry and the children are safe, officials from the School Education Department stated.

As per reports, the children belonging to the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan school had come to watch the movie Gandhi, which was being screened at the RK Cineplex theater in Banjara Hills in the morning at 10 am. As they were going up the escalator which went very fast, the children were thrown off balance, fell down, and a teacher was injured.

It is known that the Telangana Government has started free screening of the 1982 Oscar-winning movie Gandhi for school students in 552 theatres across the state. The movie will be screened in both Telugu and Hindi language from 10 am to 1:15 pm daily between August 9 and 22. The screening of Gandhi is a part of two-week-long celebrations or 'Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsava Dwi Sapthaham' by the state government to mark 75 years of Independence.

