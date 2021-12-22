Hyderabad: Realtor Arrested, 40 FIRs Registered Against Him

The Cyberabad Police arrested a realtor Sai Sudhakar Naidu on charges of cheating. A total of 40 FIRs have been registered against him in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He started a real estate venture by the name of MSR in an area of 28 acres in Kothur. He sold all the plots and using the fake documents, he forged the signatures of the landowners. Ealrier, a cheating case was filed against him in Charminar and Banjara Hills Police Station.

Cheque bounce cases were also filed against him in Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, and Vizag. Previously, he worked as a constable.

