Hyd Metro Rail Provides Green Channel to Transport Beating Heart from LB Nagar to Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad : Hyderabad Metro Rail (HRM) on Monday facilitated the transportation of a beating heart in the city by arranging a green channel to the medical team.

The Metro Rail officials received an SOS call in the wee hours of Monday morning from the Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills for transporting a harvested heart to save a life. The HRM team soon activated a green channel on Line 3 and arranged a special train to transport the beating heart from Nagole to Jubilee Hills Check Post Metro Station.

The green channel was provided beyond midnight when the HRM was running special metro trains to transport the 20k cricket fans back home from the Uppal stadium on Sunday night.

Also Read: Actress Kajal Aggarwal, Hubby Gautam Kitchlu Visit Famous Tirupati Temple

A team of doctors, along with other medicos from the Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar, brought the harvested heart to the Nagole Metro Station at around 01.00 am. The HRM staff helped the medical team transport the live heart in a span of about 25 minutes to the Jubilee Hills Check Post. The ambulance of Apollo Jubilee Hills was waiting at the metro train station to receive the live organ and the accompanying medical team.