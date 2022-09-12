Hyd: Hyderabad Weather Report Today

Light to moderate rains lash some parts of the city on Sunday, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast looks at heavy rainfall in the state for the upcoming three days. According to the reports, light to heavy rainfall are likely to occur in the state for the upcoming three days. It is advised to people not to go out unnecessarily and take needed precautions while going out.

Light intermittent spells brought relief to the people on Sunday after three days of heavy rains in the city. However, people continued to suffer from water logging, power outages, damaged roads, and traffic jams.

On Sunday, an average rainfall of 41.8mm with a deviation of 829 per cent against normal rainfall of 4.5 mm was recorded, Allapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem district recording the highest rainfall at 315 mm.

The highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Jayashankar at 101.8 mm, followed by Nirmal at 89.0 mm and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad District at 82.0 mm.