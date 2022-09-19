Hyd Engg Student Missing After Parents Pull Him Up for Not Paying College Fee

Hyderabad: An engineering student went missing after parents pulled him up for not paying the college fees in Hyderabad last week.

As per reports, Rahul, hailing from Medak and a third year B. Tech student of a private engineering college in Hyderabad, went missing from a bus stand in Patancheru in Sangareddy district near Hyderabad.

The parents of Rahul had given him Rs 1 lakh to pay the college fee. He had also obtained an education loan of Rs 1.10 lakh from State Bank of India. He had invested the educational loan taken from a bank into the share market.

When Rahul’s parents asked him what he did with the given money, he told them that he lent the money to his friend Jayavardhan in Patancheru.

But, Rahul’s father Madhusudhan was not convinced. He insisted that they should go to Jayavardhan’s house and collect the money. Both father-son duo left for Patancheru on a two-wheeler on September 15. When they reached Patancheru, Rahul asked his father to stop at the bus station to attend nature’s call. Madhusudhan kept waiting but Rahul did not return.

Later, Madhusudhan approached Patancheru police station and lodged a missing complaint of his son. Police said they have registered a case and are investigating.



(With IANS inputs)



