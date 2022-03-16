Hyd-based AZAD Engineering successfully delivers critical aviation parts to Boeing

Hyderabad: A little-known AZAD Engineering announced on Wednesday that it had successfully delivered the first consignment of aviation parts to American aviation giant Boeing. The parts were delivered as part of its contract with the global aerospace company for manufacturing and supplying aviation parts and components. These parts will be used in several Boeing airplanes.

Last July, the Hyderabad-based company had won a contract from Boeing to manufacture and supply critical aviation components and parts for the global aerospace company. A dedicated facility was set up in record time and it delivered the first batch of aviation parts on February 24, the company said.

“This is a momentous occasion for Telangana and India as the parts manufactured here will now be used globally in several Boeing platforms,” said Rakesh Chopdar, Founder and Managing Director, AZAD Engineering.

The Boeing contract has enabled AZAD Engineering to reinforce its efficiency, reliability and deliver greater value to its customers.

“This milestone wasn’t easy as we had to meticulously plan the manufacturing facility, clear rigorous compliances, assessments and audits, and then manufacture parts to meet our delivery schedule. The first shipment’s delivery, being on-time, is a testament to the trust that our partners place in AZAD,” added Chopdar.

While congratulating the AZAD team, Ashwani Bhargava, Director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India said, “This is yet another example of Boeing’s commitment to India and support for the government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision – manufacturing in India, for the world. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with AZAD Engineering,”

AZAD Engineering has the capability to manufacture complex and super-critical components and machined parts for the power generation and aerospace industry. AZAD’s technology enhancements over the years, and a continuous culture of quality and industrial safety has made it a trusted partner for customers across the globe.