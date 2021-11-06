Huzurabad Victory: BJP To Honour Etela

BJP leader Etela Rajender won from the Huzurabad Assembly constituency in the recently concluded bypolls. He won the election by a margin of 23,855 votes against TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav.

Etela, the newly elected BJP MLA will be felicitated at the BJP state office in Hyderabad on November 6, 2021.

On Saturday, Etela will pay tributes at the Martyrs Stupa near the state Assembly. Later, he will visit the BJP state office and this is the first time for Etela to visit the office after winning the bypolls. BJP state president would honour Etela at a function that is going to be held at the party office.

Etela Rajender after winning the bypoll said that the people of Huzurabad stood by his side and dharma and ensured his victory. He said that he will never forget this victory in his life.

The by-poll was necessitated by the resignation of Etela Rajender after he was sacked from the KCR’s cabinet over land grabbing allegations.

Bandi Sanjay after winning the bypolls tweeted, "Grateful to the people of Huzurabad for choosing BJP to serve you. This victory reiterates people’s faith in BJP. My gratitude to Shri @narendramodi Ji, Shri @AmitShah Ji, Shri @JPNadda Ji, and Shri @blsanthosh Ji for their leadership and constant support."