Huzurabad Loss Inconsequential, Says KTR

The Bharatiya Janata Party has taken a massive lead from the Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) party in the recently concluded Huzurabad assembly bypoll. Etela Rajender won the by-election with a margin of 23,855 votes.

After the result, TRS working president KT Rama Rao thanked MLAs, TRS party leaders, and cadre who have toiled hard in Huzurabad. He also thanked the social media warriors who have been relentless in the campaign.

He also tweeted, "In the last 20 years TRS has seen many highs and lows & this one election result will not be of much significance or consequence." Here are the tweets made by KTR.