Huzurabad Bypolls: Who Amongst These Three Candidates Will Get TRS Ticket?

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is sketching out strategies to win with the majority in the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll. He is aiming to defeat BJP and Congress with a huge majority. Winning the Huzurabad bypoll is a matter of prestige for KCR and it is going to be a fight between TRS and Etela Rajender. Ministers T. Harish Rao, KTR, and other leaders have been monitoring the situation in the Huzurabad bypolls regularly.

KCR is not leaving any stone unturned to woo the voters and is extending welfare schemes to the people of Huzurabad. According to the source, KCR is going to announce the candidate at the last minute because this strategy worked out in the last two polls - Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar Graduate MLC elections and Nagarjuna Sagar bypolls.

In the last few days, many leaders joined the TRS party. Who is going to be the candidate for the Huzurabad bypolls is still a mystery. TTDP President L Ramana, Congress leader Padi Kaushik Reddy joined the TRS party recently. On July 30th, former minister Peddireddy is likely to join the TRS party in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. L Ramana, Peddireddy, and Kaushik Reddy are very famous leaders in the united Karimnagar district. Whom amongst the aforementioned three candidates will get the TRS ticket is the question. However, there is no clarity on who is going to be the candidate for the bypoll.