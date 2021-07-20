Huzurabad Bypolls: TRS Likely To Field Senior IPS Officer

Senior IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar has resigned from the government service. He took to his Twitter and announced that he has applied for voluntary retirement to pursue his passion for social justice and equality with more vigour. The resignation of RS Praveen Kumar is the topic of discussion amongst the political circles.

In the wake of the Huzurabad bypolls, speculations are rife that he is likely to be the TRS candidate for the upcoming polls. The ruling pink party is churning out the plans and the Huzurabad bypoll holds much political significance for the TRS and it is a do-or-die battle. TRS wants to win the Huzurabad bypolls and wishes to send a message that there is no stop for TRS in Telangana.

Who is the TRS candidate for the Huzurabad bypolls is the most sought-after question amongst the political circles? On the other hand, in a press meeting, Gangula Kamalakar said that the TRS candidate for bypolls has been finalised.

Praveen Kumar is a native of Alampur of the united Mahabubnagar district. He was posted as social welfare secretary. He worked as SP for Karimnagar district in the past and has a good association with the Karimnagar. After giving his resignation, Praveen Kumar said that, "A conspiracy was plotted against him for confining him to one section. He further added that he submitted his resignation due to some personal issues. He asserted that he can't tell whether he will contest in the Huzurabad bypolls or not.

Congress leader Padi Kaushik Reddy who had quit the Congress is going to join TRS party on July 21st. The Telangana government is coming up with new scheme and is trying to woo the voters.