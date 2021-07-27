Huzurabad Bypolls: TRS Likely To Depend On This NRI

Huzurabad's byelection date is yet to be announced. But the political party leaders in the constituency are all ready and are busy campaigning in Huzurabad. Neither BJP nor TRS nor Congress has announced the candidates for the bypoll. With the resignation of Etela Rajender, a bypoll has been necessitated in Huzurabad. After submitting his resignation from the TRS party, Etela Rajender joined BJP. He is likely to contest from the BJP for the Huzurabad constituency and has been already engaged in door-to-door canvassing and padayatras for a couple of days. A few days ago, Etela Jamuna, the wife of Etela Rajender said that BJP would decide on who is going to contest in the bypolls soon.

Recently, Congress leader Padi Kaushik Reddy resigned from the party and he joined TRS. So, Congress is busy searching for the right candidate. According to the reports, Revanth Reddy wants Ponnam Prabhakar to contest in the bypolls.

Now coming to the TRS party, who is the candidate for bypolls is the most sought-after question. According to the sources, TRS is likely to announce the candidate at the last minute and is likely to follow a strategy similar to that of the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly bypoll.

Many names are coming into the picture for the candidate contesting in the bypoll. Earlier, Padi Kaushik Reddy who was in the Congress party joined TRS after an audio clip of Kaushik Reddy speaking to a party worker stating that he is going to be the TRS candidate for the Huzurabad bypolls went viral. After the audio clip leak, he resigned from the Congress party and joined TRS. The names of former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, Gellu Srinivas Yadav also came into the picture, and now two more added to the list - Muddhasani Purushotham Reddy, the brother of Muddhasani Damodar Reddy. It is also said that TRS is planning to rope in an NRI, Pakala Srikanth Reddy as the candidate. He is a native of Annaram village, Veenavanka mandal. Srikanth owns a software firm and he is having a good name in the constituency as he is creating employment through his company. So, reports claim that TRS is showing interest to field Srikanth Reddy in the bypolls.