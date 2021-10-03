Huzurabad Bypolls: Thousand People To File Nominations

As many as 1,000 field assistants of MGNREGA are going to file their nominations in the Huzurabad bypolls. TS State Fields Assistants JAC president Mudigonda Shyamalaiah said that in a protest against the ruling TRS government, 1000 field assistants are going to file their nominations. Speaking to media on Saturday, he announced that the field assistants would file their nominations in a phased manner starting from Monday.

He said that there are a total of 7,651 field assistants in the state, out of which 3,600 belong to Dalit Community. He criticized Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for making comments against the field assistants. He also predicted that the TRS is going to taste defeat in the upcoming Huzurabad bypolls if they are not immediately taken into the services as the removal of the field assistants was unconstitutional.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) released the bypoll schedule for the Huzurabad Assembly constituency. The polling is going to be held on October 30 and the result will be announced on November 2. The deadline to file nominations is October 8 and the scrutiny of nominations will be on October 11. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is October 13.