Huzurabad Bypolls: Tension Grips Political Parties As Covid Cases Rise

TRS, BJP, and Congress are working hard to win the Huzurabad bypoll at any cost. While the Election Commission is yet to announce the poll schedule but all the parties are campaigning hard and generating a lot of heat. BJP and TRS are actively engaged in door-to-door canvassing and are interacting with the people of Huzurabad. Telangana CM KCR is likely to visit Huzurabad on August 16.

Now, the matter of concern is that the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in the district. According to the reports, Manakondur village is reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases in the district.

Collector RV Karnan said that "Even if two cases are being reported from a village, an isolation centre is being set up and tracking of up to 25 members is being taken on and they are being tested for Covid also. Every Covid test is being entered online."

The number of tests conducted per day in the district has been increased and the vaccines administered to the people also increased. Mobile health teams have been sent to granite companies and brick kilns, where workers from other states are working.

On Saturday, a total of 64 cases have been reported in the district and the collector urged the residents to follow strict COVID-19 protocol as negligence would lead to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Police Department enforcement drive is continuing and a fine of Rs 1,000 is being imposed on those who are not wearing masks.

Telangana CM KCR directed the health department officials in the Huzurabad constituency and told them to keep the focus on the constituency where the political parties are busy campaigning due to the imminent bypoll. Recently, the Director of Public Health Dr. G Srinivas Rao also paid a visit to Huzurabad Area Hospital and Jammikunta Healthcentre and reviewed the Covid situation.