Huzurabad Bypolls: Stage Set For Counting of Votes Tomorrow

KARIMNAGAR: The counting of votes in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency bypoll in Telangana will be taken up on Tuesday. Counting is slated to begin at 8 AM at the SRR Government Degree College in Karimnagar town on Tuesday and all arrangements have been made for the exercise, District Collector RV Karnan said.

As per reports 14 tables have been arranged for counting 2,05,236 votes. The counting would be conducted in 22 rounds.

It may be recollected that 86.64 percent votes were polled in the polling held on October 30th.

The district police have made tight security arrangements at the counting centre for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

As many as 30 candidates are in the fray, however, the main contest is among Gellu Srinivas Yadav of TRS, BJP's Etela Rajender, who was the incumbent MLA before he resigned after his fallout with the TRS. Venkat Balmoori is the Congress candidate.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are alleging that the ruling party MLAs had indulged in the distribution of money for votes and were planning to complain to the Election Officer.

Counting of votes will also take place in Andhra Pradesh's Badvel Assembly seat in YSR Kadapa district on Tuesday. The ruling YSRCP party has fielded Dr Dasari Sudha the widow of Dr. G Venkatasubbaiah. The bypolls were necessitated due to his death.The TDP not contesting as per the tradition of letting the kin of the candidate contest. BJP fielded Suresh Panathala, while Congress nominated P Kamalamma as its candidate.