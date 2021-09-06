Huzurabad Bypolls: Sarpanch Quits TRS, MLA Rasamayi Balakishan In Trouble

The ruling TRS party wants to win the Huzurabad Assembly seat at any cost and is sketching out new strategies to win the bypolls that are going to be conducted soon. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Dalit Bandhu scheme and is sanctioning funds to the Huzurabad constituency.

Now a sarpanch resigned from the TRS party as he was upset with the intervention of an MLA in a case related to the former's land issue in Manakondur constituency. The phone conversation between the MLA and the sarpanch is going viral.

Karimpet Sarpanch Mallaiah said that some people have occupied his 1.18 guntas land in the village and are constructing a house. He further stated that those who have occupied his land are the native of Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balakishan's village. He also added that the MLA is torturing him to give his land to others. Sarpanch asserted that MLA Balakishan had spoken to him in a very indecent manner and so he got hurt with the words of MLA and offered his resignation.

According to the reports, Keshavapatnam SI Praveen Raju went to Karimpet before this audio conversation leaked and beat the former sarpanch Elkapalli Sampath of Timmapur Mandal, Mogilipalli, and was taken into custody. Speaking with the media, CI said that Sampath was taken into custody to maintain the law and order in the village.