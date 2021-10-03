Huzurabad Bypolls: NSUI State President Venkat Balmuri Nominated As Congress Candidate

Finally, the Congress party has announced its candidate for the Huzurabad bypolls which is going to be conducted on October 30. The TPCC has finalised the name of student leader Balmuri Venkat Narsing Rao who hails from Tharalpalli village in Kalwasrirampur Mandal of Peddapalli district. He is currently the president of Congress student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) in Telangana. He has a good following amongst the students and had led many agitations. Earlier, the party wants to rope in Konda Surekha but later the High Command changed its decision as the party was not able to give some concessions she sought for the next elections.

The Huzurabad bypolls was necessitated as the former minister Etela Rajender was removed from the cabinet after allegations of land grabbing against him. He resigned from the TRS party and joined Bharatiya Janata Party. Over the last two decades, Etela Rajender won in the Huzurabad. In the 2018 elections, Padi Kaushik Reddy, a Congress candidate gave tough competition to Etela but now the former joined the TRS party.