Huzurabad Bypolls: Harish Rao Trains Gun at BJP

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Wednesday, performed special puja at Lord Sri Rama temple in Ellanthakunta before starting his election campaign for the Huzurabad Assembly by-poll. Minister wondered why the BJP leaders were focusing only on the Ayodhya Rama temple leaving other temples of Lord Rama in the country.

Harish Rao said, “The TRS will definitely renovate and develop the existing temple of Lord Rama At Bhadradri at a cost of Rs 10 crore after the elections.” Unlike BJP, we care for developing each and every inch of Telangana, he added.

The Minister further pointed out that the BJP government was privatizing public sector undertakings and are removing the staff. An increase in petrol and diesel prices substantially shows an adverse impact on agriculture and other occupations, he added.

“If Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is providing Rs 5,000 per acre per season under Rythu Bandhu scheme, the Centre is looting all the money by increasing diesel charges,” said Harish Rao.

He questioned Bandi Sanjay to explain what he had done for the State since he won from the Karimnagar Parliamentary Constituency. He further said that BJP leader Etela Rajendar was distributing household chores to the public in the name of gifts to win the Huzurabad by-election.

Harish Rao further said that the Chief Minister has sanctioned 4,000 double bed-room houses for the poor. He assured that Mahila Bhavans will be constructed in all villages at a cost of Rs 4 crore within six months. He recalled the woes of farmers due to lack of irrigation facilities and the changed scenario after construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.