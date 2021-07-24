Huzurabad Bypolls: Etela Says, He Will Be In People's Heart Forever!

BJP leader Etela Rajender said that the Telangana state was formed after many sacrifices made by the people but Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family take all the credit for the Telangana state formation. Etela lashed out at KCR for his activities and expressed hope that the people of Huzurabad are going to support him and he would win the upcoming Huzurabad bypolls.

He conducted Prajadevena Yatra on Friday in Rachapalli, Mallannapalli, Tekurthi, Gaddivanipalli, Chinnakomatipalli villages of Ellanthakunta mandal and also Papakkapalli of Jammikunta mandal.

Speaking to the public, he questioned that did any other leader visited their village in the last 19 years, except him. Etela further added that KCR's photo will be on the walls but he will be in the hearts of the people forever. He said that it is impossible to erase the name of Etela from the hearts of the people. He said that many times he faced elections and now the bypolls to Huzurabad are only because of KCR.

Former MP Jitender Reddy, former MLA Bodige Shoba, Former ZP Chairperson Tula Uma, and leaders Sampalli Sampath Kumar and Pingali Ramesh participated in the event.



Etela Rajender who represents the Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar district resigned from the TRS party and joined BJP after land grabbing allegations. Etela criticised that it is not correct on behalf of Narasimhulu to make controversial comments on him. He said that before passing comments on anyone, one has to look after their past history. BJP senior leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu decided to quit the saffron party.

Motkupalli Narasimhulu belongs to the Dalit community is likely to join the ruling TRS party soon. Narasimhulu in his letter to BJP State Chief Bandi Sanjay said that his political experience was never considered by the party and he was also upset that his opinion was not taken into account before taking Etela into the party.