Huzurabad Bypolls: Etela Rajender Challenges KCR, Harish Rao

All the leaders are busy campaigning for the Huzurabad Bypolls. Winning the polls is very important for not only the ruling TRS party but also the other parties - Congress and BJP. Etela Rajender turned out as a critic of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after the former stepping out of the TRS party and is not leaving any stone unturned to target him. Etela who was with the TRS party resigned from the party after facing land grabbing allegations and joined BJP.

Ever since he joined BJP, TRS leaders targeted him and are taking maximum care so that none of the leaders take Etela's side. Etela Rajender is touring in the Huzurabad constituency and is meeting the people. He expressed hope that he is going to win the bypolls at any cost. He said that his self-respect is equal to the self-respect of four crore people. He lashed out at KCR and said that he does cheap politics and comes up with schemes only to woo the people. He dared KCR and minister Harish Rao to contest against him if they believe in the welfare activities and development activities they have taken up in the state.

Etela Rajender said that CM or Harish Rao can contest in the Huzurabad bypolls if they have the guts. He toured in the Chelpur village of Jammikunta mandal in Karimnagar district on Sunday.