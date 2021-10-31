HUZURABAD Bypolls: Former minister and BJP candidate Etela Rajender made several allegations against the ruling TRS party over the way the elections were conducted in the Huzurabad Assembly Constituency in Karimnagar district of Telangana.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, he expressed his ire and alleged that the ruling TRS MLAs distributed money during the campaign.

Reacting strongly to the conduct of polling in Huzurabad, he said that the TRS leaders were committing abuse of power and alleged that everyone acted unilaterally, in a manner to destroy democracy. Etela alleged that VVPATs were shifted to another vehicle from the buses. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao was making several attempts in different ways to defeat him in Huzurabad.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders DK Aruna, MLA Raja Singh, and N Ramachandra Rao met State Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goyal and complained about shifting VVPATs. The BJP leader said that they would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission over the TRS conspiracies.

