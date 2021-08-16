Huzurabad Bypolls: Congress May Field This Female Candidate

The ruling TRS party and BJP are busy campaigning in the Huzurabad constituency ahead of bypolls. There is a political heat in the constituency. The Election Commission has not yet announced the date. Recently, TRS announced that Gellu Srinivas Yadav is going to contest in the bypolls. On the other hand, either Etela Rajender or his wife, Jamuna may contest in the bypolls from BJP.

Coming to the Congress party, it looks like the party has not yet focussed on the Huzurabad bypolls. According to the reports, Congress is likely to field a female candidate as the contestant for the bypolls. The name of the candidate is likely to be announced after the High Command gives approval. According to the reports, the Congress High Command wants to rope in Konda Surekha as the candidate and they are likely to announce it on August 18th. It is all known knowledge that Konda Surekha is one of the strongest BC leaders.

Etela Rajender and Gellu Srinivas Yadav also belong to BC Community. Congress might have been planning to finalize Konda Surekha so that she can give tough competition to the other candidates.

Surekha won as the MLA for the first time in 1999 from the Congress party. She worked in various positions. During YS Rajasekhara Reddy's reign, she worked as the Minister for Women and Child Welfare. They have a huge fan following in the united Warangal district. After the death of YSR, they joined YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's party. But in 2013, Konda Surekha and her husband resigned from the YSRCP. Later, joined the TRS party. Before the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, Konda Surekha and her husband left the TRS party and joined the Congress party. In the 2018 Telangana Assembly polls, Konda Surekha contested from the Parakal constituency and lost in the hands of Challa Dharma Reddy. After losing the elections, she became silent. According to the reports, Konda Surekha might bounce back again.