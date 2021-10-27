Huzurabad Bypolls Campaign Ends Today

With just a couple of days to go for the Huzurabad byelection, the high voltage political campaigning is going to end at 5 pm on Wednesday. The polling starts at 7 am on October 30. The Election Commission's (EC) norm is to end the campaign 48 hours before polling but EC had extended the period from 48 hours to 72 hours in the last three phases of West Bengal elections.

Winning the Huzurabad bypoll is a matter of pride for the ruling TRS and the Bharatiya Janata Party. There is going to be a tough competition between TRS and BJP. All the party leaders have indulged in door-to-door campaigning and didn't leave any stone unturned to draw the voters in the poll. Senior leaders from different parties participated in the electioneering covering the length and breadth of the Huzurabad constituency. TRS leaders Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Gangula Kamalakar, Koppula Eshwar, and Harish Rao have been camping in Huzurabad for more than two months.

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS Chief KCR was very particular about defeating Etela Rajender. KCR in the TRS Plenary said that people have the power to choose the right leader and now it's time to choose the correct one.

Etela Rajender is contesting from BJP and Gellu Srinivas Yadav is a TRS candidate. The bypoll was necessitated to the Huzurabad bypoll because Etela Rajendar quit the TRS and the MLA post on June 12 and joined the saffron party.

KCR planned for a public meeting in the Huzurabad constituency on October 27th but it was cancelled as the EC imposed restrictions on public gatherings in Huzurabad and areas covering the entire Karimnagar and Hanamkonda districts.