Huzurabad Bypolls: BSP Key Decision On August 26

The ruling TRS party has announced its candidate for the upcoming Huzurabad bypolls. However, there is no hint yet from the Election Commission on when the bypoll is going to be conducted. Gellu Srinivas Yadav is going to contest as a TRS candidate in the Huzurabad bypoll. BJP leader Etela Rajender who quit TRS and joined BJP is busy campaigning. He is touring across the constituency and winning the bypoll is a matter of prestige for him as it is a critical phase of his political career. The bypoll was necessitated as Etela Rajender resigned from the TRS party after he was ousted from the Cabinet on alleged land grab charges.

Till now Congress party didn't announce its candidate and rumours are doing the rounds stating that the party is keen on fielding a BC leader in the Huzurabad as there are more than 1.20 lakh voters from the BC Community.

According to the reports, RS Praveen Kumar is likely to contest in the upcoming bypolls. Recently, he joined BSP. RS Praveen, a 1995 batch IPS officer took voluntary retirement after 26 years of service from the rank of Additional Director General of Police and he also worked as Secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS).

He joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) at the 'Bahujana Rajyadikara Sankalpa Sabha,' in the presence of its national coordinator and leaders on 8th August. Praveen Kumar is one of the leaders in the state who has an immense following and youth take him as an inspiration. He was raising his voice against the ruling TRS party. Reports claim that some of the BSP leaders are putting pressure on RS Praveen Kumar and want him to contest in the upcoming bypolls. On 26th August, some of the leaders from Karimnagar are joining BSP and an announcement with respect to whether Praveen Kumar will contest the bypolls or not will be made.