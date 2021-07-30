Huzurabad Bypolls: Big Shock To TRS, 100 Members In Electoral Race

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wants to win the Huzurabad bypolls at any cost. Etela Rajender, the former Minister and senior leader from TRS resigned after facing land-grabbing allegations. After quitting the pink party, he joined Bharatiya Janata Party. So, a bypoll is necessitated to the Huzurabad constituency. While the Election Commission is yet to announce the poll schedule and the election is likely to hold in four months. The ruling TRS party also didn't announce the candidate's name.

TRS Ministers Harish Rao, KTR, Gangula Kamalakar, and others have focussed on the Huzurabad bypoll and are sketching master plans to prevent the TRS party cadre from aligning with Etela.

According to the sources, 100 private lecturers are going to contest in the bypolls. Telangana Lecturers Forum President Murali Manohar confirmed the news. He said that private school teachers have given Rs. 2,000 and ration whereas the private lecturers didn't receive any help from the ruling TRS government. He criticised that ever since the coronavirus pandemic started, private lecturers have been neglected and their demand of giving Rs.10,000 to private lecturers was not taken into consideration. He said that they are going to teach a lesson to KCR. It is all known knowledge that 1,000 field assistants are in the electoral race. It is said that they are contesting in the bypolls as they have been removed from the service.

