Huzurabad Bypolls Betting: Which Party is Bookies' Favourite?

The campaign for the Huzurabad Assembly Constituency ended on October 27. Huzurabad bypolls will be held on October 30. Winning the bypolls is very crucial for both TRS and BJP. Bypolls has been necessitated by Etela Rajender's resignation. He was dropped from the Cabinet on May 1 over illegal land grabbing allegations. He resigned from TRS and joined BJP. Coming to TRS, Gellu Srinivas Yadav is the candidate.

The polling will be conducted from 7 am to 7 pm on October 30. All the parties are making arrangements to ensure maximum voters reach polling booths and exercise their votes.

According to the reports, betting on the Huzurabad by-election started a month ago. It is said that not only people from Telangana but also from Vijayawada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Nellore, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, and places like Solapur, Nanded, and Mumbai in Maharashtra are reportedly involved in the betting. People who have invested in IPL have now focussed on Huzurabad bypolls.

It is said that the bookies who run the betting related to the Huzurabad elections are conducting bettings online. According to the reports, crores of rupees of betting is taking place in the view of Huzurabad bypoll.