Huzurabad Bypolls: TRS Gets Support Of BCs

Just a couple of hours left for the Huzurabad bypolls. The ruling TRS party and BJP have taken Huzurabad bypolls seriously and kept all their efforts to win the hearts of the folks. People will decide on who is going to win the bypolls.

Etela Rajender is the BJP candidate whereas Gellu Srinivas Yadav is the pink party's candidate. There is going to be a tough competition between TRS and BJP.

Many BC organisations have extended their support to TRS candidate and urged the voters to vote for TRS candidate. R. Krishnaiah, a BC leader said that the ruling TRS government always works for the upliftment of the people and will come up with various welfare schemes for the development of BCs in the state. He further stated that BJP at the centre is against a caste-based census while the TRS party supports it. He asserted that the TRS government had started separate residential schools for BC students in Telangana.

After the announcement of Dalit Bandhu, K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Chief Minister of Telangana state also proposed to bring BC Bandhu for the development of backward classes people.

It is all known knowledge that BC leaders have extended their support to TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat in Nagarjuna Sagar Bypolls. BC leaders unanimously supported the TRS candidate.