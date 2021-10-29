Huzurabad Bypolls: BC Leader R Krishnaiah Likely To Join TRS

BC leader R Krishnaiah who is the face of the BC community is likely to join TRS. We all know that BC leaders have extended their support for the TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav in the Huzurabad bypolls. Now, the rumours are doing the rounds that R Krishnaiah is going to join the Pink Party soon. However, on Thursday, Krishnaiah said that there is no truth in the news and rubbished all the rumours.

Krishnaiah speaking to the media said that he supported the TRS candidate in the Huzurabad bypolls because the pink party promised to implement BC Bandhu in the state. He clarified that he is not going to join TRS and further stated that some of the people are trying to spread false information about him. Earlier, Krishnaiah said that the ruling TRS government is fulfilling the promises of the BCs.

Huzurabad bypolls:

Huzurabad bypoll will be held on October 30 and the campaigning for the Huzurabad Assembly constituency in Telangana ended on Wednesday evening.

