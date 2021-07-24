Bandi Sanjay Exudes Confidence in Etela Rajender's Win in Huzurabad Bypolls

BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is plotting conspiracies to cheat the people. He said that as a part of Dalita Bandhu, he would give ten lakh to either ten or twenty people and they will file a petition in the court accusing Etela is stopping from giving money to the Dalits. He made it clear that BJP is not against the Dalita Bandhu Scheme. He urged the people to understand the tactics that are being played by the ruling TRS party and asked not to fall prey to it.

Former minister and BJP leader Etela Rajender conducted a 'Praja Devena' program in the Huzurabad constituency. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar took part in the sixth day of the padayatra in Ellanthakunta Mandal. Sanjay expressed his solidarity towards Etela and expressed hope that Etela would definitely win the Huzurabad bypolls. He said that in a survey conducted in the Huzurabad constituency, it was revealed that 71 percent of the people are in the favor of Etela. He made satirical comments on KCR and said that there is no candidate for the pink party to contest in the polls.

Bandi Sanjay said Telangana Chief Minister KCR is one of the most corrupt persons and is clever at hatching plots. He alleged that KCR had forged his sign as well and termed KCR as Passport Broker. He questioned that why didn't KCR celebrate Ambedkar Jayanthi in the last few years and now how can he show so much love to Dalits all of a sudden. He criticised that KCR's history is just 90 ML History. He said that BJP leaders are not going to spare anyone who misuses the power.