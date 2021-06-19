Huzurabad Bypoll: Will KCR's Strategy Pay Off?

Telangana former minister Etela Rajendar joined BJP. Now, the ruling TRS party and the saffron party's focus is on the Huzurabad bypoll. However, Etela Rajender strongly believes that he is going to win the Huzurabad bypoll and it is a litmus test for the saffron party. BJP is sketching out strategies to bounce back after suffering back to back electoral setbacks.

According to the reports, BJP's state in-charge, Tarun Chugh will camp in Telangana until Huzurabad bypoll is over. Etela Rajender is on four day tour to Huzurabad.

Now coming to TRS, it is hunting for a candidate who would give tough competition to Etela. According to the reports, TRS is going to follow the strategy that has been followed during the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll. It is said that the TRS is not going to announce the candidate for the Huzurabad bypoll till the deadline for filing nomination nears.

For Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly bypolls and Legislative Council elections from the graduates constituency in March, TRS announced Nomula Bhagat and Surabhi Vani just a day before the deadline to file the nomination. TRS' plans worked out and the candidates emerged out victorious. In the similar way, TRS is going to announce the candidate for Huzurabad bypoll in the last minute.

Several names are coming into picture as the candidate for the Huzurabad bypolls - Damodar Reddy's brother, retired IAS officer, Vemulawada Temple Authority Vice Chairman Muddasani Purushottam Reddy's name is also in the list. Purushottam Reddy has no political experience. Damodar Reddy's son Kashyap Reddy also joined TRS. Kashyap Reddy contested from the TDP in 2014 against Etela and lost. It is said that KCR is also considering the name of Pranav Babu, the grandson of Voditela Rajeshwar Rao, who contributed a lot for the development of KCR.