Huzurabad Bypoll: Vijayashanthi Fires Salvo At KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is paying a visit to few districts in the state amid tight security. KCR will always be surrounded by scores of police during his visits. The police have arrested some of the leaders on the pretext that they might create some problem for KCR's tour. Roads are being blocked while he travels on a specific route. However, some of the unemployed youth and BJP activists protested KCR's visit. They were immediately arrested and have been sent to the police station. BJP leader Vijayashanthi became very serious and criticised that KCR toured in a few districts amidst restrictions.

Especially during the CM KCR tour, she said that barricades have been constructed and people faced a lot of problems during his visit to some of the districts. She said that a lot of police force has been deployed and many restrictions are in place in view of KCR's visit. Vijayashanthi said that it's better for KCR to stay in the farmhouse rather than paying a visit to the villages.

She opined that KCR is not daring enough to visit Huzurabad as he is expecting that they would lose in the bypolls. So, he is visiting places like Siddipet district, Warangal district and Yadadri district. She said that KCR did not have the courage to go to Huzurabad directly but was visiting Siddipet district, Warangal district and Yadadri district.

During the visit of CM KCR, some of the police officers behaved in a very rude manner and the opposition party leaders were treated with disrespect. She criticised that it is not correct for the police and the government to behave in this manner. She lashed out at KCR and said that Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes are useful for CM's timepass and people won't benefitted from them.