Huzurabad Bypoll Sees 86pc Voter Turnout

The voting session for the Huzurabad by-poll elections turned out to be a great success as a large number of people exercised their voting rights. According to reports, a total of 2.37 lakh people voted, representing an 86.33 percent turnout by the time polling closed at 7 p.m.

The ballot boxes had the votes for 30 candidates, among whom were Gellu Srinivas Yada, representing TRS, Etela Rajender, representing BJP, and Balmuri Venkat Narsing Rao, who stood by the Congress party in the elections.

However, political experts feel that the major fight will be between Srinivas and Etela Rajender, as Balmuri is nowhere to be seen even at the time of election campaigning. But on the whole, the bypoll was held peacefully, barring these sporadic clashes. The ballot boxes have been shifted to Karimnagar district headquarters. The counting will take place at SRR degree college on November 2.

At a couple of places, the TRS and the BJP entered into heated arguments, accusing each other of violating the model code of conduct and also trying to influence the voters. TRS leader Padi Kaushik Reddy was obstructed by BJP leaders at a few polling stations, though he was authorised by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to visit all polling stations as the chief election agent for TRS.

The TRS had lodged a complaint with the ECI alleging that Etela Rajender and his wife Jamuna had violated the model code of conduct and addressed a press meet during the 72-hour silent period to be observed till the polling concludes.

Even after making arrangements at the polling centres to follow Covid-19 protocols, people did not seem to be following them, and they even failed to maintain social distance.