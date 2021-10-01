Huzurabad Bypoll: Model Code of Conduct Comes into Force

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and TRS working president handed over the B Form to Gellu Srinivas Yadav, the party's Huzurabad Assembly by-poll candidate, here on Thursday. The byelection will take place on October 30, and the results will be revealed on November 2. The deadline for nominations is October 8, the deadline for nomination scrutiny is October 11, and the closing date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 13.

The Model Code of Conduct went into effect in the constituency immediately.