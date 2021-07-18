Huzurabad Bypoll: Man Expresses Anguish Over Etela's Wife Jamuna

Former minister Etela Rajender's wife Jamuna campaigned in several wards of Huzurabad constituency on Saturday. She explained the development activities taken by Etela Rajender during his reign and urged them to vote for Etela.

On this occasion, she went into a house in Mamindla Wada and requested them to vote for Etela, a man named Srinivas expressed his anguish over Jamuna and said that the then Finance Minister Etela Rajender sanctioned Rs. 5 lakh as financial aid after his son died and also promised a job. He further added that only one lakh has been given and didn't give the job as well.

He said that many times, he raised complaints with the authorities but had not received any help. He expressed his anguish by breaking the watch that has a portrait of Etela.

Etela Rajender has tendered his resignation as MLA and also stepped out of the TRS party after he faced land grabbing allegations. Etela joined BJP. A bypoll has been necessitated to Huzurabad constituency after Etela submitted his resignation. TRS and Congress parties are busy finalising the candidates for the bypoll. It is going to be a triangular contest between TRS, Congress, and BJP. According to the sources, the Election Commission is going to conduct Huzurabad bypoll by mid-September and would declare its result before September 10th.