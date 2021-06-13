Huzurabad Bypoll: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy To Campaign For Etela

Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that he is going to campaign for Etela Rajender in the upcoming Huzurabad by elections. He alleged that TRS is trying to win the elections and won't even step back to spend Rs. 1 crore.

He lashed out KCR and KTR. He asserted that all the leaders in the TRS party are afraid of KCR and won't speak anything against him. He said that CM treats other leaders in the party as his slaves and is not in a mood to protect democracy. He said that people should fight against his anti-democratic tendencies.

He said that he didn't come to any conclusion on which party he is going to join. He made it clear that he would join TRS party if it is taken over by Harish Rao. He further added that Andhra Pradesh is in 3rd position in sustainable developement whereas Telangana is in 11th place.

A notification has been issued by State Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu on Saturday - "A vacancy has arisen to 31-Huzurabad Assembly constituency". The bypoll for Huzurabad segment may be held within six months. Etela Rajender resigned for the Huzurabad MLA post on Saturday and he is all set to join the BJP on June 14th.

