Huzurabad Bypolls: Etela's Wife Jamuna In Race?

Etela Rajender's wife Jamuna made sensational comments on the Huzurabad by-elections. She said that she is also in the Huzurabad bypoll race. She said that if Etela contests in the elections then it indirectly means that she is also in the race. It is all known knowledge that Etela Rajender was staying away from campaigning for the last few days. She also recalled that she had extended her support towards her husband Etela Rajender during the Telangana movement. She clarified that either of them would contest in the Huzurabad bypolls. With Jamuna's statements, everyone got shocked.

On Saturday, Etela Rajender's wife Jamuna campaigned in several wards in the Huzurabad constituency. She explained the developmental activities taken place during Etela's time. She went to each house in Mamindlaguda and urged the people to vote for Etela.

Till now, many thought that Etela is going to contest from BJP. But, now with Jamuna's comments, the question - Etela or Jamuna - who is going to contest from BJP would arise.

Etela Rajender resigned from the TRS party over land grabbing allegations and joined BJP. With each passing day, new twists and turns are taking place with regard to Huzurabad bypolls. TRS is doing a rigorous exercise on the selection of candidates as the pink party wants to win the seat with a huge margin in Huzurabad.